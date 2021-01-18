48-year-old Dundalk woman killed after being hit by car Saturday

A 48-year-old Dundalk woman was hit by a car and killed Saturday, police said Sunday.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to North Point Boulevard and Old Battle Grove Road just after 7 p.m. for a person being hit by a car.
Investigators determined that a 2007 Kia Forte was traveling south when the driver approached a green traffic light and hit Andrea Rachele Yarish.
Yarish, 48, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and did not report any injuries, police said. Officers are continuing to investigate the crash.