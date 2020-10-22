Maryland man fatally shot by police in March wasn’t extremist, family members say

Matt Lemp, left, and his wife Mercedes Lemp pose for The Associated Press in their home Oct. 16 in Frederick. The Lemps are dealing with the death of their son, Duncan Lemp, who was shot at their home in Potomac during a no-knock police raid March 12. Lemp's family have said through their attorney that, based on an eyewitness, they believe Lemp was shot without warning while he was asleep. (Julio Cortez/AP)