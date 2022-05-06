Fallen heroes ceremony to honor Baltimore police officer killed in ambush, firefighters who died in rowhouse collapse

A memorial Friday afternoon will honor Maryland first responders who died in the line of duty over the past year — including Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was ambushed and fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car Dec. 16, and three Baltimore firefighters killed in a January rowhouse collapse.

The Fallen Heroes Day ceremony will take place from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. Organizers said the event is open to the public with limited tent seating. Family members of those being honored will be in attendance.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Dulaney Valley Facebook page.

Holley, who joined the police force in 2019, was sitting in her patrol car during an overnight shift in Curtis Bay on Dec. 16 when she suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. She died in the hospital a week later, leaving behind four children.

Known as the “Mom from the West Side,” Holley made a big impact during her short time as an officer — on law enforcement colleagues and civilians alike. She left a nursing assistant job to complete the Baltimore police training academy in her late 30s, explaining to friends and family that she wanted to make a difference.

“Her unwavering commitment to helping others led her to a career in law enforcement,” organizers of the memorial wrote.

Police charged two men in her death — and a second murder the same day — but their motive remains unclear.

The following month, the Baltimore first responder community suffered another loss.

Firefighters responded to a rowhouse fire in Southwest Baltimore’s Mount Clare neighborhood the morning of Jan. 24. Minutes after they entered the building, it partially collapsed, killing Lts. Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler and firefighter-paramedic Kenneth Lacayo.

Almost three months later, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced their determination that the fire was incendiary, a definition that includes fires intentionally set and those considered accidental but resulting directly from other criminal activity. That finding meant the deaths were classified as homicides, but no arrests have been made.

The three firefighters were remembered for their courage and compassion.

A 16-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, Butrim received an award for valor after saving a child in an apartment blaze in 2015. He started his career with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company in Harford County.

Saddler had served 15 years as a Baltimore firefighter and paramedic. She had also served with the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company in Phoenix. “A natural leader, she was the heart and soul of Engine Company 14,” event organizers wrote.

And Lacayo joined the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2014. He “epitomized excellence, compassion, and bravery,” organizers said. He was also a life member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad in Montgomery County, where he was named Paramedic of the Year and a top 10 emergency responder.

The Friday ceremony will also honor other first responders from across the state who died in the line of duty, many from COVID-19.