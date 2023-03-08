Ex-Laurel police chief contacted victims after fires: ‘Arson is one of the most difficult crimes to solve’

Evelyn Henderson awoke to the urgent voice of her husband, Scott, around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2017: “Get up. Get up. Get up.”

A thick haze overcame their bedroom in Ellicott City, they would later recount in court. Scott told Evelyn to get their daughter but Evelyn instinctively chased him down the hall and into the kitchen. Scott pulled open the door that connected the house to the garage.

“I screamed because there was a fire,” Evelyn said.

About 24 hours later, Evelyn received an email from her down-the-street neighbor, former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford. They had worked together on a Howard County school redistricting initiative, but had a falling out after she interrupted his presentation at a big community redistricting meeting.

“Evelyn, we were most distressed to hear of your home and its fire,” Crawford’s email read. “Thankfully, nobody was injured or worse, but nevertheless a devastating impact to your family. ... Your help in the redistricting effort was instrumental and critical to our success. We should feel blessed to help. Just let us know.”

More than a year would pass before investigators recognized a connection between the fire at the Hendersons and about a dozen other suspected arsons around the state, spanning from 2011 to 2020. The blazes were set with gasoline and occurred between 1 and 4:30 a.m. All but one began in the driveway of a house.

And the nine people whose houses or properties were set ablaze — some more than once — were named in a coded list investigators found on Crawford’s phone. They were people who, investigators say, Crawford felt had slighted him in matters either personal or professional.

Charges followed in Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Prosecutors accuse Crawford of setting fire to the homes and vehicles of people he perceived to have slighted him or his wife, including family members, former police department colleagues and people like Evelyn Henderson, who said she and Crawford were “put together by circumstance.”

For challenging him, Crawford would put flame to the Hendersons’ home twice, according to prosecutors, inflicting devastating losses on the family while eerily maintaining friendly contact.

Those were two of the four Howard County fires Crawford stood trial for beginning last week. He is charged with attempted murder, arson and malicious burning. With Crawford entering an Alford plea — maintaining his innocence, but conceding there was enough evidence to convict — to arson in Frederick County, the Howard trial represents the first time the state has put its multi-jurisdiction investigation to the test in a courtroom.

Unable to provide direct proof of Crawford’s identity in the Howard fires, county prosecutors presented evidence from all of the blazes the former police chief was linked to statewide.

The evidentiary portion of the trial concluded Tuesday, with the prosecution and defense slated to give closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Among the first people to testify was Martin “Marty” Flemion, whose Laurel City-issued Ford SUV and personal Saturn were scorched in a May 28, 2011 blaze. Flemion was deputy city administrator in Laurel at the time Crawford was forced to resign in 2010, according to court papers. Much of the fire was captured by video, with the footage showing what would become a familiar pattern.

The arsonist arrived in a silver sedan. He carried jugs over to the driveway and poured liquid out before igniting the fluid.

Ten years later, police raided Crawford’s house in Ellicott City and seized several electronic devices.

Montgomery County Police Detective Michael Zito testified about what he downloaded from Crawford’s devices. On one of the computers, Zito found a June 14, 2011 post to a medical forum.

“I am treating a second degree burn at home after seeing the dr. (sic) I am currently applying ointment and bandages to my calf. ... when I stand on the leg, it feels like it is burning,” the post read. “When does that discomfort go away? the burn is approx. (sic) two weeks old.”

A witness told investigators the arsonist in Laurel burnt his clothing when he set the fire. When police raided Crawford’s home in 2021, they photographed a scar on his lower left leg.

Crawford’s internet history revealed another pattern: He looked up the addresses of his targets and searched for news articles about the blazes afterward. Sometimes, he contacted the people whose properties he’s accused of setting ablaze. There were calendar appointments for several of the fires. His iPhone health app showed he was up and about at the times of most arsons.

Defense attorney Robert Bonsib chalks that up to old age. Crawford, now 71, had to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, he told jurors.

Bonsib said the state didn’t prove that his client set the fires, nor could it prove that he intended to kill the families at home during the two Howard County blazes that produced eight attempted first-degree murder charges.

“There’s nothing in the record to indicate Mr. Crawford had any ill will against these individuals,” he told Circuit Judge Richard S. Bernhardt on Tuesday, asking the judge to dismiss all of the charges after the state finished presenting evidence. Bonsib described the arsons at occupied homes as “nuisance” fires.

Noting that the two Howard County fires were set to garages attached to occupied houses, Bernhardt denied the defense motion, leaving the jury to determine Crawford’s fate.

Prosecutors said the case rises and falls on the “target” list.

Several of the people on the list had numbers next to their names correlating to the amount of fires set at their properties.

Crawford’s list read “Justin (3).” Three fires were set at the properties of his stepson, Justin Scherstrom, in Montgomery County.

Scherstrom testified about his “tumultuous” relationship with the man who raised him, alongside his mother, from age 8.

“He preferred that I call him ‘sir’ rather than ‘dad,’” Scherstrom said of Crawford.

Their relationship deteriorated when Scherstrom returned from college, Scherstrom testified. He told investigators he suspected his stepdad in the first fire at his townhouse, on Sept. 5, 2016.

He did not mention Crawford’s name when the same house was set ablaze a year later. Or when the detached garage at the home in Clarksville he and his wife moved their family to exploded in 2020.

Scherstrom got a text from Crawford days after the garage fire.

“Ma told me about ur (sic) garage ... if u (sic) think I would be of any value I will be glad to meet u (sic) at the garage tomorrow and take a look,” the text read. “Who is your fire investigator? Any video? Did they search your backyard?”

Scherstrom testified he was haunted by what Crawford said to him after each of the fires: “Arson is one of the most difficult crimes to solve.”

In Howard County, the Hendersons pledged to rebuild.

Evelyn’s voice cracked in court as she recalled their younger daughter’s harrowing rescue of the family dog, Scooby, and when she thought she dialed 911 outside the burning house but accidentally called her friend.

Designing the house was the family’s way of moving on, Evelyn testified. The couple took out a second mortgage for everything not covered by the $200,000 payout from the insurance company.

After the 2017 fire at the Hendersons, prosecutors said, Crawford set his chiropractors’ house in Elkridge ablaze while the doctors, their children and a relative were home. They also said he ignited a car outside of the Ellicott City house of a nonprofit director his wife butted heads with.

He kept track of the Hendersons’ rebuild in the meantime.

On Feb. 26, 2018, he sent a text message to Evelyn Henderson with photos of the house under construction. “They r (sic) making progress,” he wrote.

Crawford asked neighbors if they’d heard of the origin and cause of the fire. He even offered his investigatory skills.

In a public social media post in September 2018, Evelyn asked neighbors how to get the utility company to restore power to their almost-rebuilt house.

Crawford responded, saying he stopped by the Hendersons’ house to check on the electricity.

Four days later — about a week before the family was slated to move back in — the house was burned down. Investigators traced the origin to the front door.

Nobody was home, but it was a total loss.