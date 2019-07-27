Two killed, one wounded in overnight shooting in Essex, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are looking for at least one suspect in an Essex shooting that left two people dead and one wounded early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane on Saturday at 12:25 a.m., Baltimore County police spokesperson Officer Jennifer Peach wrote in an email. She confirmed that detectives “are still trying to sort out” the events that led to the outdoor shooting.
One of the three located victims died on the scene, while another died at the nearby Franklin Square Hospital, Peach wrote, and the third was recovering Saturday from a gunshot wound to their upper body. Police said in a news release that victim was expected to survive.
Peach declined to reveal the names of the victims, citing departmental policy.
The department did not publicly identify any suspects, pending further investigation into the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Callers may remain anonymous.