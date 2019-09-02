Suspect in custody in Elkton double shooting incident

A suspect wastaken into custody Monday morning after the discovery of two shooting victims on Cox Lane in Elkton, Maryland State Police said.
A man and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds at 1 a.m. Monday, the state police said in a news release.
“The initial investigation determined a white male shot the victims, and then fled on foot into a wooded area. The male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper left leg,” said a police statement. Both were taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Troopers, who used a Maryland State Police helicopter, K-9 units and other personnel, located a suspect as he left a wooded area on Keithley Lane in Elkton at 9:45 a.m. Monday, police said.
No names have been released.