Man fatally shot in Edgewood

A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in Edgewood Sunday evening.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive at around 7 p.m.
Upon arriving, deputies found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gun wounds, the office wrote.
He was taken to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police have not identified the victim nor the suspect in the shooting.
The office wrote on Facebook that the “investigation is active and ongoing, there is no further information being released at this time.”