The former pastor of a Dundalk church pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a student when she was 17.
As part of an agreement with Baltimore County prosecutors, Cameron Giovanelli, 42, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church on Manchester Road from 2004 to 2014.
Prosecutors dropped other charges.
Giovanelli, who now lives in Florida, faces 90 days in the county detention center and five years of probation. Under the plea agreement, he will not have to register as a sex offender.
Sentencing is set for Jan. 6.
Prosecutors said that in 2007, Giovanelli coerced a 17-year-old student at the church school into a sexual relationship by using his position of authority.
The victim reported to county police in 2018 that he had abused her.
