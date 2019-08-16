Drug dealer who called 911 after buyer fatally overdosed in home sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Prince George’s County man who called 911 after he sold a fatal cocktail of heroin and several deadly types of fentanyl to a person who died at his home in 2017 was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses.
Keino Ferrez Dorsey, 46, of Lexington Park was sentenced Monday to 186 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine and fentanyl analogues.
While fentanyl, a synthetic opioid magnitudes more potent than heroin, is widely considered the main contributor to the increase in drug overdoses, carfentanil is even magnitudes stronger than fentanyl. The synthetic opioid is most commonly used as a large-animal tranquilizer.
It was a combination of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and some fentanyl analogues that led to the unnamed victim’s death in 2017, Dorsey’s plea agreement reads.
After the victim went to Dorsey’s home Oct. 17, 2017, to purchase drugs, the agreement says, he text messaged his friends “Gimmi a min he wants me to try sumthin” before he became unresponsive in front of Dorsey.
Dorsey first called 911 from the victim’s cellphone, the agreement reads, but hung up before speaking to a police dispatcher.
After about an hour, Dorsey called police back from his cellphone, the agreement reads, telling the dispatcher that the victim was unresponsive at his home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The chief medical examiner ruled that the victim died from a combination of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cyclopropyl-fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl. The latter two are known as fentanyl analogues, or derivations from the traditional chemical makeup of fentanyl.
In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote that undercover investigators bought 111 grams of heroin and 78 grams of a drug cocktail that included heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other fentanyl analogues from April 2018 through June 2018.
“The drugs distributed by Keino Dorsey were mixed with fentanyl and fentanyl analogues unbeknownst to the victim, who died almost immediately after ingesting the drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur in a statement.
“Dorsey will now face more than 15 years in federal prison, where there is no parole — ever,” Hur wrote.
The case also reflects a tactic by federal prosecutors to link fatal drug overdoses to distribution charges, as one of the drug distribution charges Dorsey pleaded guilty to was in relation to the victim’s death.
In February, a Salisbury man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl analogues after authorities said they found 419 grams of a fentanyl analogue in his Salisbury home.
Narada Walls faced a potential harsher penalty as he was also charged with distribution in relation to the death of Stacy Lynn Figgs, who died on June 14, 2017, from an overdose on an unnamed fentanyl analogue product she ingested while cleaning Walls’ blender.
However, while Walls pleaded guilty to the charge, the agreement reached with prosecutors removed any harsher penalty related to Figgs’ death.