State and federal law enforcement agencies announced sweeping charges against two Baltimore drug gangs Tuesday afternoon, bringing drug charges against 16 people and one count of murder for the February, 2019 killing of Jasper Thomas.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, flanked by senior officials from Baltimore police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and others made the announcement as a relative of Thomas sat in the front row sobbing quietly.
The drug activity was centered around the 1800 block of Edmondson Avenue, near Harlem Park, authorities said.
At the time of the shooting Baltimore police said that around 10 a.m. on February 1, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Thomas, 27, was treated but died from his injuries.
This story will be updated.