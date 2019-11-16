A driver for a car service was shot and seriously wounded by an angry female customer — one of two instances of gun violence reported in Baltimore early Saturday, police said.
Two women are in custody, Baltimore police said, and criminal charges are expected to be filed in connection with the shooting.
Gunfire erupted at about 2:20 a.m. after the two women called for car service in the 1900 block of Braddish Ave., in Southwest Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood. After the sedan arrived, there was a quarrel between the driver and his customers, police said.
As the argument escalated, one customer asked her companion for her gun, police said. The driver got out of his car and began running down the street when his alleged assailant shot him in the back, police said.
The driver is listed in serious condition at a local hospital.
In an earlier incident, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 500 block of Glenwood Ave., in North Baltimore’s Woodbourne-McCabe neighborhood, at around 12:45 a.m. Officers found a man and a woman, each of whom had been shot in their left legs, police said.
Both shooting victims were being treated at local hospitals. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police, and the investigation is continuing.