Former Baltimore DPW supervisor sentenced to one year and a day in prison, owes $64,000 for extortion scheme

A former Baltimore Department of Public Works supervisor was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Thursday and will have to pay back the $64,000 he gained from his extortion scheme, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney Office.
In a news release, prosecutors said U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake handed down the sentence to Ronald M. Smith, 47, of Elkton, who could have faced up to 20 years in prison. In addition to his prison time, Smith, who pleaded guilty for the federal charge of extortion under color of official right for misuse of his authority as a public employee, will also have two years of supervised release.
A supervisor who typically worked a midnight-to-8 a.m. shift, Smith, worked with a licensed plumber, Philip Michael Loverde, who obtained plumbing and heating contracts and would direct the private companies to Smith to install new water services without proper permits while being paid in cash.
From January 2014 to February 2016, prosecutors say Smith and other employees installed new water and sewer services at properties across Baltimore City.
Smith would either ask for payments in cash or through Loverde’s company, All Services Heating and Plumbing, which would submit a false invoice for the work city employees did, according to prosecutors.
Loverde pleaded guilty for his role in the extortion scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.