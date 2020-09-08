Five wounded when gunman shoots up dice game in East Baltimore

Baltimore Police said the drive-by shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 2300 block of Greenmount Ave. in the Barclay neighborhood. The wounded include a 53-year-old shot in his neck and head, a 26-year-old shot in his shoulder, a 19-year-old shot in his leg and foot, an 18-year-old shot in his leg, and a 17-year-old shot in his chest, according to police.