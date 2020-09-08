Five wounded when gunman shoots up dice game in East Baltimore

An unidentified gunman opened fire onto a crowd playing dice early Tuesday in East Baltimore and wounded fives men ages 17 to 53.
Baltimore Police said the drive-by shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 2300 block of Greenmount Ave. in the Barclay neighborhood. The wounded include a 53-year-old shot in his neck and head, a 26-year-old shot in his shoulder, a 19-year-old shot in his leg and foot, an 18-year-old shot in his leg, and a 17-year-old shot in his chest, according to police.
The severity of their injuries caused homicide detectives to be called. Police did not provide additional details.
Police also announced Tuesday that a 31-year-old man shot 13 years ago in in West Baltimore has died last week of his injuries. Police did not identify the man, but said he had been shot March 7, 2007 in the 3200 block of Phelps Lane.
