Baltimore police announced Tuesday a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of 21-year-old hair salon owner Destiny Harrison.
Harrison was fatally shot in her hair salon on a Saturday night in the McElderry Park neighborhood of Southeast Baltimore.
Harrison was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head inside of her shop, MadamD Beauty Bar, and was later pronounced dead in a hospital.
Harrison’s surprising killing circulated through channels on social media, catching the attention of well-known local boxer Gervonta Davis, who offered to pay for Harrison’s funeral services.
During a candlelight vigil, her mother, Racquel Harrison, held Destiny’s child in her hands, calling for residents in the neighborhood to report any possible answers to her daughter’s death.
Harrison’s death came amid a deadly weekend in the city where another woman, Carmen Rodriguez, was shot inside of a convenience store in front of her children, police said.
Baltimore homicides have totaled 347 for the year, including a quadruple shooting on Dec. 30 that killed three and injured one.