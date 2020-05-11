xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Second Maryland victim of Delaware cemetery shooting, age 86, dies

Associated Press
May 10, 2020 11:50 PM
Bear, Del.
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery(Courtesy of Delaware State Police)

An 86-year-old Maryland man who was shot alongside his 85-year-old wife while visiting a Delaware cemetery has died.

Delaware State Police said Sunday that the man died at a hospital Saturday, one day after he and his wife were shot at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery In Bear. She died Friday at the scene.

Advertisement
Police say Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, exchanged fire with officers and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods.
Police say Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, exchanged fire with officers and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods.(Courtesy of Delaware State Police)

Police said Sunday that their names are not being released pending notification of next of kin. They are from Elkton.

Police identified the shooter Sunday as 29-year-old Sheldon Francis of Middletown. Police say Francis exchanged fire with officers who responded to the shooting and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods. Police say it still remains unclear whether Francis shot himself or was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement