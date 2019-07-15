Advertisement

Bodies of 2 decapitated dogs found in Maryland woods

Associated Press |
Jul 15, 2019 | 2:46 PM
| MECHANICSVILLE, Md.

Maryland authorities are investigating the discovery of two decapitated dogs.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that the bodies of the black Labrador retrievers were found Sunday in a wooded area of Mechanicsville.

The sheriff's office says animal control officers believe the dogs had been discarded within the previous two days.

No suspects were immediately identified. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the animal cruelty case.

