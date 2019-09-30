A Baltimore County judge handed 30 years in prison Monday to Darrell Ward, the fourth city teen convicted of murdering Officer Amy Caprio.
Ward, 17, pleaded guilty in June to felony murder. A Baltimore County patrol officer, Caprio was run over by another teen in a stolen Jeep while Ward and two others burglarized homes in Perry Hall. The driver, Dawnta Harris, was sentenced last month to life in prison at age 17.
The two other teens, Derrick Matthews, 17, and Eugene Genius IV, 19, both of East Baltimore, were sentenced two weeks ago to suspend life sentences with 30 years behind bars. Ward, Matthews and Genius had each pleaded guilty to felony murder in exchange for 30 years in prison.
Ward also received a suspended life sentence with 30 years in jail
The teens were charged under the felony murder law, which applies to a felony crime resulting in a death. Everyone who committed the felony crime also may be held responsible for the murder — whether or not they were directly involved in the death.
In the trial for Harris, prosecutors argued he was the getaway driver for the three teens, who were not in the Jeep when he confronted Caprio in a suburban cul-de-sac. As she pointed her gun ordered him out, he accelerated and ran her over, fatally injuring her