Maryland spending panel approves $7M settlement for man disabled in Baltimore jail attack

Maryland will pay $7 million to settle a pair of lawsuits seeking to hold the state responsible for the vicious 2014 attack that left a man disabled while he was awaiting trial on nonviolent charges in a corrupt and since-shuttered Baltimore jail, the state’s spending panel decided Wednesday.

Heeding the advice of the state Office of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the three-member Board of Public Works effectively resolved the pending federal and state civil actions brought on behalf of Daquan Wallace.

Advertisement

The settlement comes more than six years after Wallace, then 20, was brutally beaten at the Baltimore City Detention Center, leaving him in a coma for a month and permanently disabled. State and federal lawsuits said correctional officers, potentially conspiring with the Black Guerrilla Family, enabled the assault by authoring dubious transfer papers to take him to a dangerous part of the jail where gang members were lying in wait.

Wallace is mostly paralyzed — unable to use his legs or right arm, but has some function in his left hand — and mute because of injuries from the Dec. 18, 2014, attack, his attorney, Cary J. Hansel, told The Baltimore Sun. The traumatic brain injury he suffered left Wallace with lasting memory problems and he requires around-the-clock medical care.

Advertisement

A Baltimore jury in 2019 awarded Wallace $25 million in damages. The jury’s judgment, however, was subject to a $200,000 limit on such legal claims against the state, and Wallace’s legal team was challenging the monetary cap. The Maryland Supreme Court agreed to hear Wallace’s appeal, scheduling oral argument for April 3.

In federal court, where the state is immune, Wallace and his mother sued almost a dozen correctional officers and administrators. Their lawsuit had passed several legal hurdles, and was headed for trial in January.

The settlement approved by the spending panel resolves both cases, and, Hansel said in an interview last Wednesday, is Wallace’s “only chance at anything approaching a normal life and at anything approaching justice.”

“It’s a modest step in those directions but it is a lifesaver,” Hansel continued. “It is literally a lifesaver for this young man and his family.”

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In 2014, Wallace was awaiting trial on nonviolent charges. While his family struggled to find $800 to pay his bail, the Black Guerilla Family began approaching Wallace. He rejected the gang’s recruitment attempts, and members began retaliating against him for it, according to the lawsuits.

Two weeks before the attack that put Wallace in a wheelchair, medical staff at the jail treated him for cuts and bruises he sustained in an assault, the complaints say. Wallace was taken to court the same morning as the assault. A city Circuit Court judge noted Wallace’s injuries, the complaints say, but declined to review his bail.

On the day of the near-deadly attack, correctional officers falsified allegations that Wallace was stealing from and extorting other inmates, according to the complaints. Instead of taking Wallace to solitary confinement in response to the alleged infractions, as they said in depositions they were trained to do, the guards transferred Wallace to a wing of the jail occupied by detainees facing violent charges.

When Wallace arrived in the new wing, guards ordered his new cellmate to leave for dinner early and sent other detainees to eat along with the cellmate, the complaints say. Wallace and inmates from three other cells remained.

Advertisement

Guards opened the door to Wallace’s cell and released the inmates from three other cells, enabling the attack, according to the complaints. The guards watched the brutal beating.

This article will be updated.