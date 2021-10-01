A Cumberland neighborhood grapples with the killing of their elderly friend, and the suspect’s grieving mother wonders why

An elderly woman on oxygen answered the door on a narrow Cumberland street Friday afternoon, shaking.
Evelyn Burnham, 83, was distraught.
In the last 48 hours, she lost her son Brian Robinette, 58, his wife Kelly Sue Robinette, 57 and her high school friend, Rebecca Reynolds, 83.
Her other son and caretaker, Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was arrested Friday in West Virginia. Police say he’s suspected of killing all of them, a crime-spree that prompted an 18-hour manhunt for his capture.
“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry,” Evelyn Burnham said. “I lost two boys and a friend and a daughter-in-law.”
Police say Burnham flagged down a firefighter Friday morning outside a motel in Davis, West Virginia, and said he “had been forced to kill three people.”
Back home, in the shadow of the Allegheny Mountains, his mother wondered what caused a “loving person” to do such an awful thing.
“I just hope they found out what went wrong in his head,” Evelyn Burnham said.
With the benefit of hindsight, neighbors Gary Mustin, 79, and Vesta DeMoss , 74, described seeing Jeffrey Burnham deteriorate over the years from “one of the nicest kids” to a “loner.”
On Monday or Tuesday — neither is quite sure — they saw him erupt at a group of kids playing outside his and his mother’s front door. The punishment didn’t fit the infraction.
“He came out and cussed them out,” Mustin said. “They didn’t deserve to be cussed out like that.”
DeMoss recalled Jeffrey Burnham being in Boy Scouts with her two sons. He was a nice guy in his 20s and 30s, but lately something changed.
“Towards the end he didn’t acknowledge anybody,” DeMoss said. “Even if he sees you out and knows you, he still wouldn’t acknowledge you.”
Mustin can see the Burnham’s residence from his porch. He didn’t recall seeing much activity.
“I didn’t see anybody go over their; no guys, no girls,” he said. “Matter of fact, I didn’t even know he lived there.”
Across town, on a stretch of land encapsulated by a bend in the North Branch of the Potomac River, Rebecca Reynolds’s home stands next to one church and catty corner to another. A pair of unopened Amazon packages sit next to a metal bucket with heart signs and Reynolds name. A blue sign touted ADT home security.
The neighborhood was silent, no sign of a grisly homicide.
Ron Kifer, 69, was perplexed when he returned from work Wednesday evening to find the gates open at Reynolds house and unopened packages outside. Also, her Lincoln was missing from the driveway, and she didn’t often go out.
Kifer counted Reynolds as a close friend. He fixed things around her house or took her out to eat almost every day for the last 12 years. She liked Whopper Jr.’s from Burger King — lettuce and tomato, hold the mayonnaise — and McDonalds pancakes for breakfast. Reynolds never married or had children, so she’d spend holidays with Kifer and his wife, he said.
On Wednesday, he worried somebody might swipe the packages, so he retrieved them and took them home. After consulting his wife, he decided to go check on her.
As he approached the backdoor to her house, her dogs Bo and Bailey were going crazy. He unlocked the door and went in to find her on the couch in a nightgown and covered by a blanket. He thought she’d suffered a heart attack. So he called 911.
He shook her leg. “I said, ‘Becky! Becky! You alright?’” She gave no response.
“I knew she was gone,” Kefir said.
The medics arrived and pulled the blanket off Reynolds, revealing bloody injuries. The medic turned to him and asked him to leave.
He still can’t believe what happened.
“She didn’t deserve this,” Kifer said.
Two days after her death, he looked next door to her lawn. He thinks he’ll still go mow it for her. “She’d give me heck if she knows I didn’t.”
He and neighbor Sandy Hansell, 75, who adored Reynolds’ dogs, grieved the loss of their friend. They described her as a petite, generous woman who was independent and “feisty.” She loved her dogs.
“She was little, but she was mighty,” Hansell said.
Hansell said Reynolds wouldn’t open the door for anybody at night and that she had just gotten an alarm system and a medical alert device. He wondered why the alarm didn’t go off.
Evelyn Burnham said she and Reynolds were friends. They went to high school together and went out for the occasional lunch. Both attended their 65th reunion for Fort Hill High School in Cumberland the Saturday before her death, Reynolds neighbors said.
It still doesn’t make sense to Hansell.
Latest Crime
“What makes people do the things they do?” she asked.