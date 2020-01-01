Baltimore County police are investigating the killing of two people on New Year’s Eve in Baltimore Highlands area.
Officers responded at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 4100 block of Twin Circle Way, the police department said Wednesday on its Facebook page. They found Brea S. Mitchell, 23, and Antwan X. Jones, 25, who had been shot in their upper bodies. They died at the scene, which is in a residential neighborhood southwest of the city of Baltimore.
County homicide detectives are investigating and asked people to call them at 410-307-2020 with information about the homicides.