Howard County police: Woman found dead in Columbia parking garage

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 24, 2021 9:55 AM

A Windsor Mill woman was found dead from a gunshot Wednesday night in a Columbia parking garage, Howard County police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Police officials identified the woman as 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago.

Police said Santiago was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a car located in a parking garage on the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

“Police do not believe the shooting was random,” according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

