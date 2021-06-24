Howard County police: Woman found dead in Columbia parking garage

A Windsor Mill woman was found dead from a gunshot Wednesday night in a Columbia parking garage, Howard County police said in a news release Thursday morning.
Police officials identified the woman as 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago.
Police said Santiago was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a car located in a parking garage on the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
“Police do not believe the shooting was random,” according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.