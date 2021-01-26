Columbia man suspected of livestreaming insurrection turns himself in to authorities, FBI says

A Columbia man who reportedly livestreamed inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning, the FBI said.
Andrew Ryan Bennett will face charges related to entering the building, said Joy Jiras, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore field office of the FBI. He has not made an appearance in court and it is unclear if he has been assigned an attorney.
Bennett is the second Howard County resident to be arrested this week. On Monday, agents arrested Matthew Ryan Miller, 22, of Cooksville, saying he was identified in images as one of the people using a fire extinguisher on police officers trying to keep people from entering the Capitol.
Miller was ordered detained. Most people who have been charged with storming the grounds have been released on orders to stay away from Washington.
This story will be updated.