A man died in a fight over a “towing dispute” in College Park before dawn Sunday, police said.
Two men, whose names were not immediately released, were locked “in a physical struggle” in the 5100 block of College Ave. about 1:55 a.m., when Prince George’s County police officers responded and separated them, police said.
One of the men was unresponsive, and three officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The second man was detained for questioning, police said.
A Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman declined to share any additional details Sunday.
“Detectives are working to establish circumstances leading up to the altercation and death,” the department said on Twitter.
Officials at RPM Towing LLC, which has a facility at 5107 College Ave., could not immediately be reached for comment.