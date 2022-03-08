Reward offered for information on fatal Saturday shooting in Prince George’s County

UPPER MARLBORO — A Maryland man was shot and killed last weekend, and police are offering a $25,000 reward for leads that result in an arrest.

On Saturday, Prince George’s Police patrol officers were called to a location in Chillum at around 8 a.m. for a report of a shooting, a news release said Monday. They found the victim, Efrain Huerta Moran of Chillum with multiple gunshot wounds. Moran was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are trying to identify a suspect and a motive for the shooting, according to a news release Monday. Their investigation into the shooting is continuing, the department said.