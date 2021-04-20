Baltimore, state leaders react to conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd

Local officials and residents lauded the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd, while saying much more needs to be done.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he hoped Floyd’s family found healing in the verdict, but said regardless “more work remains to prove once and for all that Black lives matter in America.”
“We must honor George’s legacy and join together to build an inclusive system that truly works for everyone,” Scott said in a statement.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said “the actions and conduct of Chauvin not only failed to represent the oath to protect and serve” and were “shocking to the consciousness to every human being that watched that video.”
He said that the department would support residents who want to peacefully gather to mark the verdict, “just as they had done last year during the months after learning of the murder of George Floyd.”
A march to City Hall was expected to begin at 6 p.m. in the Old Goucher neighborhood, led by the People’s Power Assembly and Tawanda Jones, sister of Tyrone West, who died in an encounter with Baltimore Police in 2013.
The jury took about 10 hours to convict Chauvin of all three counts, including second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Among the expert witnesses for the defense was former Maryland medical examiner David Fowler, who ruled that West’s death was from natural causes and the summer heat, and not from a beating as some witnesses and his family contend.
“I’m demanding that they re-open my brother’s case because there’s no statute of limitations on murder,” Jones said in an interview.
Tuesday shortly after the verdict, Linda Stansbury sat at bench on the corner of Gay St. and Fayette St. in Baltimore and exclaimed with joy: “He is guilty of all three counts!”
The Waverly resident was talking to a friend on her cell phone relaying them the guilty verdicts, which she later called “a blessing.”
She later said she was relieved by the outcome.
”If he wasn’t convicted it would have been an injustice,” she said. “If he wasn’t convicted this country would have burned.”
Stansbury said she has followed the case ever since watching the death of George Floyd on video last year. ”This was so important to us as people of color,” said Stansbury, who is Black. “We are so tired of being killed and them getting away with it.”
Attorney General Brian Frosh said “justice has been done.”
“But, this cannot be the end. Systemic problems with policing and with equal justice require reform,” Frosh said.in a statement. “Maryland has taken the first steps to improve the quality of policing and the quality of justice in our state. Nationally and in Maryland important work remains to be done. Our office remains committed to continuing that work.”