Five found dead in a house in La Plata, Charles County

At approximately 4 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

When officers entered the house, they located five people who were deceased. All of the victims appear to be adults.

Investigators are working to establish the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.

At this time, the incident appears to be isolated to the residence. Additional details will be released when they become available.