Missing car of dead Milford Mill woman found in Northwest Baltimore

Police found the missing car of Charla Melvin, a 50-year-old Milford Mill woman found dead in Baltimore on Saturday, in Northwest Baltimore’s Glen neighborhood on Monday morning, officials said.
The black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was found at Jonquil and Manhattan avenues, will be searched for evidence in her killing, police said.
Melvin was found stabbed to death and wrapped in blankets and plastic about 11:10 a.m. Saturday in an abandoned lot near Hollins Street and South Warwick Avenue in West Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood, police said. An autopsy is pending.
Police suspect her cousin, Thomas Davis Jr., who was found dead by suicide in Easterwood Park near Carver Vocational-Technical High School last week, in her death.
Melvin had been reported missing on Sept. 7.
This story will be updated.