Autopsy confirms body found in Southwest Baltimore was missing Windsor Mill woman Charla Melvin

An autopsy has confirmed that the woman found dead in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday was Charla Melvin, 50, who had been reported missing earlier this month, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.
Investigators suspect her cousin, Thomas Davis Jr., in her killing; he was found dead by apparent suicide in Easterwood Park near Carver Vocational-Technical School last week, according to police.
Police had previously said they were “confident” Melvin was the victim in the case. The Office of the State Medical Examiner performed the autopsy this week to confirm.
Melvin was remembered by family members and friends as a warm and welcoming host who loved to bring people together.