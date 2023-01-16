Detainee dies at Baltimore Central Booking; autopsy results pending, correctional department says

A man brought to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center died there Tuesday, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

MDPSCS spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said department detectives are awaiting autopsy results after the death of Chase Williams, a detainee at Central Booking.

Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center (Ulysses Mu–oz / The Baltimore Sun)

Officers found Williams unresponsive in a housing area and called for medical assistance. Paramedics transported Williams to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. that day.

MDPSCS detectives are in charge of the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death, Vernarelli said.