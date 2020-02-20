Between six and 10 times per year Baltimore leaders and activists rally neighborhoods and citizens behind a simple goal: Stop shooting, at least for a little while.
Ceasefire weekends have become central to Baltimore’s continuing and frustrating battle with escalating violence, shootings and murders. But do they work?
A paper published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health says they do. Researchers examined all 6,024 shootings — fatal and non-fatal — in the city between January 2012 and July, 6, 2019, and found an average 52% drop when the Ceasefire actions were in place.
Even better, the scientific research found, there is no evidence that murders increase in other parts of the city during these respites, or that the shootings are simply delayed, spiking after they end.
“The Baltimore Ceasefire weekends may be an effective short-term intervention for reducing gun violence,’’ the report, headed by Dr. Peter Phelen of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, concluded. “Future research should aim to understand the key components and understandability of the intervention.”
While the report focused on Baltimore, its authors also examined similar programs in Boston and Chicago. While those cities’ efforts often involved using outreach and law enforcement resources, Baltimore’s Ceasefire 365 relies strictly on a grassroots call for peace, the report said.
“Unlike any of these aforementioned initiatives, the Baltimore Ceasefire 365 movement is entirely community driven and calls for a literal stop to all violence across the city for discrete weekend-long periods — days when research suggests gun violence is heightened.”
The scientific paper includes the methodology used by its team of authors and researchers, and accounts for variables such as day of the week, hours and time of the year that could affect how often shootings occur.
The study does not factor in “specific historical events” that have seen spikes of violence or created public unrest, such as the death of Freddie Gray or the “ongoing problems within law enforcement,” such as the arrests of nearly a dozen rogue officers in recent years.
Many of the findings are obvious to anyone who has experienced Baltimore’s violent trend. At least 300 people have been killed in the city in each of the past five years, “which likely reflects the events surrounding Freddie Gray’s death,” the authors wrote.
They also noted that summer months are more deadly, and that in 2018 the introduction of “Shotspotter” technology created a sharp and “artificial” spike in reports of gunfire.
Besides Phelen, the UM doctor, authors of the final report included Erricka Bridgeford of Baltimore Ceasefire 365 and researchers from universities in New York City, Detroit and Indiana.