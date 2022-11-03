Baltimore’s ‘Murder Lady’ says it’s time to rebrand ‘Ceasefire’ movement to focus on peace, healing

Since 2017, Erricka Bridgeford has stood alongside distraught mothers and fathers to bless “murder spaces”— often desolate Baltimore street corners — where loved ones were gunned down.

As one of the founders of Baltimore’s “Ceasefire” movement — who lost her own brother to violence — Bridgeford understands their struggle. She has felt the sadness and rage.

“If I could be there, anybody can,” she said. “But as the murder lady in Baltimore, I have done families a disservice because I have given murder too much credit. Doing peace work is a big part of how I grieve. It’s bringing joy, love and compassion. That feels like a better way to grieve.”

Just as time and reflection have caused her grief process to evolve, she and other organizers of Baltimore Ceasefire 365 said it’s time to refocus the movement after five years of weekends where organizers call for everyone to “stop shooting.” The weekends, held every three months, have drawn crowds from across the city and Ceasefire has become a familiar symbol to city residents of grassroots fights against violence.

Now, leaders of the movement say they want to shift the focus away from violence, and rename it to bring attention to the healing that peace can bring.

Erricka Bridgeford, executive director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center, leads a session of Basic Mediation Training in Annapolis. Bridgeford also is a founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The existing name and logo, which includes a gun, is the wrong message, she said. The Ceasefire weekend beginning Friday, will again feature regularly scheduled community events around the city including a concert Saturday night featuring Baltimore artists.

The Ceasefire group is having a press conference Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Edmondson Avenue and Allendale Street to discuss its shift toward the new message. A rally will follow at 5 p.m.

Bridgeford said organizers also will be soliciting ideas for a new name and logo for the peace movement that they plan to use at the next weekend in February. Those interested in providing input on the movement’s future can join a virtual meeting on the Ceasefire 365 Facebook page at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The movement has attracted naysayers who question how Ceasefire can slow violence as Baltimore heads toward an eighth year in a row of more than 300 homicides. But one study found that violence drops an average of 52% during Ceasefire weekends.

And Bridgeford said it’s hard to count the lives the movement saves. She has innumerable stories of how people have come to her, often grieving a loved one and wanting to get even, but have found strength and comfort through Ceasefire events.

“There is peace in Baltimore. There is love in Baltimore,” she said. “How do we amplify those things? The movement is all about joy and life, and when murder happens, we show up with love, compassion and joy.”

Birth injury

Even before Bridgeford became the face of Ceasefire, she often stood out in a crowd. A birth injury caused her to lose her left index finger and her right arm from the elbow down. She has affectionately dubbed it her “nub.”

She learned later that the injury was caused by amniotic bands that wrapped around her arm and finger, causing doctors to remove both. She said she was born screaming from the pain.

“A great origin superhero story,” she joked about her birth. “I think about that a lot. When I was born, I was already in the most pain someone can experience.”

It took time to accept her physical differences, made more difficult by the fact that she was a Black girl from West Baltimore, born to teenage parents, Bridgeford said.

She recalled fights she got into as a child. One resulted when she was bullied over her arm, and she fought the other girl after school and won. Still, she said she cried all the way home, appalled that she had participated in violence. Her parents, she said, had raised her to be better than that.

But Bridgeford also credits her parents for encouraging her and not letting her limit herself despite her early obstacles in life. Her dad taught her to tie her shoes with one hand, and her mom made sure she could read before she started school.

“My parents were like: She needs to know she can be strong in this world, capable and independent,” she said.

Directly affected by violence

In 2020, Bridgeford was named executive director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center, which helps settle disputes throughout the city. Referrals come from employers, the court system and some who walk through the nonprofit’s doors on Greenmount Avenue in North Baltimore.

She began her career working to connect young mothers with services through the Baltimore City Healthy Start. At that time, one of her younger brothers was shot in front of his kids in 2001. He suffered a collapsed lung and went into a medically-induced coma. She said she got into a dispute with her boss at the time over using her leave to visit her brother at the hospital, so her boss required her to attend a mediation. Afterward, she said the mediator told her she should go through the training herself.

She had nearly completed her training on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was very obvious to me that I would be going through this process to create peace in Baltimore, when there was this kind of violence happening in the world,” she recalled.

A few months later, she joined the staff at the Community Mediation Center, conducting intake, and later, in 2005, became the training director at the Baltimore office before going to work for the statewide organization Community Mediation Maryland where she also worked as the training director.

In 2008, another brother, David Thomas, was killed on Brighton Street.

No arrest was ever made. But Bridgeford said someone from the neighborhood told her who shot her brother.

“I knew who because the neighborhood talks,” she said.

Bridgeford said she cried for three hours, not because she was grieving, but because she was struggling not to retaliate.

“My grief was a ball of fire. The helplessness of it is what pushes people to revenge. It’s a horrible comfort,” she said. “Everything in you looking for a way to do something about it, to get somebody back for it.”

Bridgeford said she couldn’t understand how the world went on after her brother was taken.

“I couldn’t function outside of the helplessness. It didn’t feel right that my brother was dead and everybody got up and went to work,” she said. “Getting the person back felt like it was justice.”

But she has realized since that she needed to redirect the energy she spent on hate toward grieving and healing. She said she came to understand that another dead body and another mother experiencing what her parents were going through would not honor her brother’s legacy.

“I went from wanting to get the person back, to me and my mother wanting to meet the family of the other person who killed my brother,” she said. “Just that shift in perspective was healing.”

Though Bridgeford said she overcame the initial anger against the shooter who killed her brother, she said she still struggled to grieve her brother’s death and the time she lost with him. An argument shortly before his death left distance between them. After he died, she said she constantly felt his presence but also guilt.

During the Ceasefire weekends, when she would lead “sacred space rituals” where she and others honor a homicide victim and “wish them well on their next journey,” she began to realize she had not done the same for her own brother.

In life, the brother she lost struggled with addiction, but she took comfort in cheering him on as he worked to stay clean. She realized her brother still needs her to hope for him.

“I have given murder too much credit, that murder took my chance to get close to my brother again,” she said. “Now I am in a much better place of joy.”

She and others with the movement believe the city, too, will heal, and even thrive, if others can be given the space to understand and grieve.

“Redemption is a real thing. We can’t look at trigger pullers for that single moment,” Bridgeford said. “There’s a whole lot of systems that have failed and been violent toward them before they ever pulled this trigger. They are participating in this culture of violence that all of us are helping to build and create. Where else would they have learned to do something else?”

Looking forward

There is research to support that promoting a message of peace could lessen the violence.

“Gun violence can work in a contagious fashion, part of it is retaliation, and think of it as trend and fear-driven trend,” said Daniel Webster, professor and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy. “It’s easy to talk about the contagion going in the wrong direction.”

But just as violence begets violence, he said, “peace also begets peace.”

“People become very cynical, the sun rises in the east and people shoot people in Baltimore,” Webster said. “But there are people in communities who are peacemakers and otherwise helping people so they don’t pick up a gun.”

Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said “Baltimore Ceasefire has been an incredible movement in our communities and this shift is a thoughtful step in the right direction.”

She said she believes the upcoming changes to the movement will only enhance its mission.

“Being intentional about the imagery and words we use is critically important, especially in a line of work that must navigate the residual traumas of gun violence,” Jackson said. “Ceasefire continues to help us shift community norms associated with gun violence.”

Bridgeford said she’s heard from countless individuals who found comfort in the Ceasefire movement and chose peace over violence.

“Being peaceful is a commitment and a way of life,” said Letrice Gant, who is one of six Ceasefire squad members, and serves as deputy director at Baltimore Community Mediation Center.

Gant said she struggled with her outlook “being a Black girl in Baltimore city” and growing up in a city where violence is too often viewed as the solution to conflict.

“It’s just part of the culture of living here,” she said. “To most people, peace is considered weak. We think violence is power.”

But Gant said choosing violence is easier than peace.

”I hear her say we get good at what we practice. What we practice is violence. It’s easy to be violent,” she said. “It takes a certain level of discipline, emotional maturity and connection to spirit [to choose peace], that’s what I want for myself.”

When the movement first started, Gant said they focused on reducing the violence.

“It made sense five years ago to say nobody kill anybody and have the logo we had. But in our own evolution, we realized we are paying attention to the thing we don’t want,” she said.

“If I am taking all of my energy, I’m ignoring all the beauty around me,” Gant said. “There is way more life in Baltimore city. There is way more peace in Baltimore city. What would happen in the city if we amplified the peace that already exists?”