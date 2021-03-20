Catonsville man arrested in connection to New Jersey stabbing, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police arrested a Catonsville man Thursday in connection to a stabbing in New Jersey, authorities said.
Khaled Abukanan was wanted for stabbing a 34-year-old woman repeatedly inside her home in New Jersey, Baltimore County police said.
The 47-year-old is being held in Baltimore County as a fugitive from New Jersey, where he has been charged with attempted murder, according to police and online court records.
The electronic records do not list an attorney for Abukanan, who is being held without bond pending extradition to New Jersey.
Baltimore County officers arrested Abukanan, of the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive, on Thursday after an investigation conducted in collaboration with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
The woman in New Jersey was stabbed in the head and neck, according to New Jersey news reports. She is reportedly in stable condition after undergoing surgery.