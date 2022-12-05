Baltimore judge orders all proceedings sealed in legal fight over release of Catholic clergy abuse report

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge ordered all court proceedings, communications and fillings must remain confidential in the fight to release an attorney general’s office report into sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests over decades.

Judge Anthony Vittoria issued his confidentiality ruling Friday in response to a request from an anonymous group of people named in the report, but who were not accused of abuse. The group, whose members’ legal fees are in part being paid by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore, asked the judge to seal all proceedings in the case because it revolves around grand jury materials, which are secret under Maryland law.

Advertisement

Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office finished the report in mid-November, and asked a judge’s permission to make public its 456-page document detailing how 158 priests sexually abused and tortured at least 600 people, with examples of abuse going back at least eight decades. The report also shows how the church, in that time period, sought to cover up the abuses, and in some cases, enabled them.

Frosh’s office had until Tuesday to respond to the group’s motion and outline why it thought the proceedings should not be sealed. Because the entire case file is now confidential, it’s unclear if attorneys in his office filed their response. A spokesperson did not immediately offer comment when reached Monday.

Advertisement

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori reiterated Friday that the Catholic Church in Maryland will not oppose the report’s release. However, he said the church had obligations to people named in the report — the anonymous group — and that they would pay their legal fees to ensure the court heard their arguments. An attorney for the group, William J. Murphy, declined to comment on Vittoria’s ruling when reached by phone Monday, citing the confidentiality order.

This story will update.