Judge recommends retired Harford prosecutor Cassilly be reprimanded for withholding evidence in 1981 double murder

Cassilly retired in 2019 after serving 34 years as the county’s state’s attorney. His younger brothers, Robert and Andrew, also have been involved in Harford County politics for several decades. Bob Cassilly is in his second term as a state senator, after serving as a councilman and mayor of Bel Air and as a Harford County Councilmember. Andrew Cassilly was in the midst of his second term in the House of Delegates when he was tabbed to be Gov. Larry Hogan’s senior adviser in December 2019.