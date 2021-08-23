Caroline County’s only circuit judge extends paid leave to 6 weeks, amid investigation

Paid leave for Caroline County’s only circuit court judge has been extended to six weeks amid an ongoing criminal investigation.
Judge Jonathan G. Newell, the county’s former longtime top prosecutor, has been missing from the bench since his home was raided by police in late July. The judiciary confirmed the extension and has said judges from other counties have been filling in to hear cases in Caroline.
Court officials previously said Newell was on paid leave amid an undisclosed investigation, and the Easton Star-Democrat has reported that neighbors saw police at his home in the pre-dawn hours of July 24. Police and prosecutors have declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.
A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, who appointed Newell to the bench in 2018, said questions about Newell’s status “pertains to both an ongoing investigation and an administrative matter involving a member of the judiciary.”
“We are not going to comment on this in the media,” Mike Ricci said.
Newell could not be reached for comment. Since news of the investigation broke, his Facebook page has been disabled.
He is the county’s only Circuit Court judge, and earns $174,433 annually. There is also an appointed family magistrate judge, and civil case examiners. The county’s population is 33,000.
The Republican served 13 years as the county’s state’s attorney, and after being appointed to the bench in 2016 was elevated to a 15-year term in 2018.