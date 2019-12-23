A Pennsylvania man is charged in series of carjackings and vehicle crashes on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County and city last week, Maryland State Police said.
Shawn Johnson, 28, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, was involved in a three-vehicle crash at I-83 South in Timonium, which later led him to flag two women down separately and take their vehicles. He attempted to steal a third woman’s car but was stopped by a good Samaritan, state police said.
Johnson is charged with two counts each of carjacking, motor vehicle theft, theft under $25,000 and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center after being treated for injuries at a hospital.
Johnson did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Police said the spree of carjackings began at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when Johnson was involved in the crash near Timonium Road. He then flagged down a woman driving a Lexus before carjacking that vehicle, police said.
Johnson then crashed the Lexus further south on I-83 before carjacking another woman who was driving a Toyota Corolla. Johnson then crashed the Toyota at I-83 South at Northern Parkway where he attempted to carjack a third woman’s vehicle but a good Samaritan intervened, police said.
Johnson then tried to steal the good Samaritan’s vehicle, but police said the driver was able to pull Johnson out of the vehicle before he could drive away.
Johnson was stopped by Baltimore City sheriff’s deputy, who turned him over to the state police. He was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
State police said no one else was riding with Johnson.
One other person, a passenger in one of the other vehicles of the initial crash, was injured as a result of this incident.