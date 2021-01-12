Capital Gazette murder trial reassigned to judge, as new administrative judges are named for Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties

Jarrod Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty to the murders along with the 18 other crimes he was charged with. He maintains he was insane when he blasted into the Annapolis newsroom with a shotgun. It’s up to a jury to determine the merits of his claim. The trial on Ramos’ mental state at the time of the attack, will determine whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or is committed to a secure psychiatric facility.