Baltimore County man pleads guilty to role in drug ring operated out of home near Camden Yards

A Baltimore County man pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge Friday as he admitted officers found kilograms of drugs at a home near Camden Yards and a residence in Dundalk.
Eric Foss, 43, of Perry Hall, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine in U.S. District Court in Baltimore Friday.
Foss is one of several defendants involved in the federal case, as prosecutors say he worked with a number of co-conspirators in Baltimore City and County to sell cocaine, heroin and other drugs from Sept. 2018 to Nov. 2018.
Foss is one of more than a dozen people indicted in the case, although the majority of names are redacted in the federal indictment.
Justin Akonom, 28, of Dundalk, Patrick Berlin, 28, of Gaithersburg, Jason Brooks, 41, of Rosedale, Gary Horton, 34, of Baltimore, Antwan Lee and Pete Spyropoulos, 28, of Dundalk, all face various drug and weapons charges in the case.
An attorney for Foss could not be reached for comment Sunday.
While prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from Foss, it appears more arrests are expected in the case as entire charges are redacted in the 16-charge federal indictment.
Baltimore County police began investigating the suspected ring with the aid of DEA and Homeland Security agents in fall 2018, monitoring calls and communications from several cell phones supposedly used by the members of the drug conspiracy, according to Foss’ plea agreement.
Foss would regularly buy two to three ounces of cocaine from an unnamed co-conspirator who would pick up the drugs from a residence near Camden Yards before delivering it to Foss at locations near his Dundalk residence, according to his plea agreement.
Foss did not list the exact address of the residence near the stadium in his plea agreement. According to the federal indictment, officers seized at least $2,000 from a residence in the 100 block of W. Conway St., which is outside the stadium near the Camden Station MARC train stop.
Officers seized “quantities of cocaine, heroin and other narcotics at the address located near Camden Yards stadium” on Nov. 15, 2018, Foss wrote in his plea agreement, as well as “several kilograms of suspected cocaine” from the stash house on Gough Street.
Foss requested “between 14 ounces and 18 ounces of cocaine” from October to November last year, he wrote in his agreement. Officers seized $4,560 from his Dundalk apartment and from his person, he wrote.
Foss is the only defendant to plead guilty so far in the case.