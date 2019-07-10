Police: Man killed in shooting in Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood

A man died Tuesday afternoon after police said he was shot in the Broadway East neighborhood of East Baltimore.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the 1800 block of Montford Ave.at 5:56 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, officers found a man who’d been shot in the head, police wrote.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the department wrote.
Police have identified neither the man nor a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.