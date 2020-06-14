Baltimore police officer shot; currently in surgery at Shock Trauma

A Baltimore police officer is ongoing surgery Sunday morning after being shot in the city’s western district overnight, according to officials.
The officer was shot in the 2300 block of Winchester St. in West Baltimore, according to a tweet from the department, posted around 4:32 a.m.
The wounded officer was taken to Shock Trauma for surgery, the department said.
It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting and police officials have so far not identified the injured officer.
