xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Baltimore police officer shot; currently in surgery at Shock Trauma

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 14, 2020 6:47 AM

A Baltimore police officer is ongoing surgery Sunday morning after being shot in the city’s western district overnight, according to officials.

The officer was shot in the 2300 block of Winchester St. in West Baltimore, according to a tweet from the department, posted around 4:32 a.m.

Advertisement

The wounded officer was taken to Shock Trauma for surgery, the department said.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting and police officials have so far not identified the injured officer.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement