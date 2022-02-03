FBI investigating HBCU bomb threats, such as those at Morgan State and Coppin State, as hate crimes

Bomb threats made at Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore on Tuesday are now being investigated as hate crimes by the FBI.
In a statement Wednesday, the bureau said its joint terrorism task force is leading the investigation into the bomb threats that about a dozen HBCUs received on the first day of Black History Month. More than 20 field offices across the country are helping to investigate.
“These threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes,” the agency said in a news release. “Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats.”
The FBI is said to have also identified as many as six people — all juveniles — who investigators suspect were involved, officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
Morgan State and Coppin State were among the latest historically Black colleges to be targeted with bomb threats Tuesday morning.
No one has been publicly charged in connection with the threats, The Post reported, and the officials stressed that the investigation is still active.
Because of what the callers making the threats said — and because of the institutions targeted — the FBI is exploring the threats as being motivated by racial or ethnic hatred, one official said to The Post. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the ongoing investigation.
Morgan State and Coppin State canceled in-person classes during the bomb threat and kept students sheltered in place throughout the morning, but no explosives were found.
Bowie State University’s campus in Prince George’s County closed Monday as a result of a bomb threat, officials said. After a campuswide search, no explosives were found, and the campus was cleared at about 1:30 p.m., the Maryland State Police said.
Latest Crime
Over the past month, similar threats have prompted lockdowns and extensive searches at HBCU campuses across the country, though no bombs have been recovered.