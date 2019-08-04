Death of woman shot in Baltimore in 1995 was ruled a homicide on Saturday

Michele Blanding, who died nearly a quarter-century after she was shot in the Pen Lucy neighborhood, was determined on Saturday to be Baltimore’s most recent homicide victim of 2019.
The Baltimore Police Department said in a news release that Blanding was shot and wounded on May 24, 1995 in the 4100 block of St. George’s Ave.
An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s office has concluded that Blanding’s death on May 18, 2019 at the age of 59 was a result of that shooting “and is therefore a homicide,” the release said.
Shortly after the shooting, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was later acquitted, court records show.
Police spokesman Det. Donny Moses wrote in an email that officers will not be attempting to charge that man with the homicide.