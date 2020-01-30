Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Cecil County bank while wearing blackface.
The Perryville Police Department wrote on Facebook that it is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man, who was captured on surveillance footage allegedly robbing a PNC Bank on Tuesday.
The department wrote that the man is “a white male, with paint on his face, approximately 5′0”-5′5″ and late 20′s to early 30′s."
The man can be seen wearing brown paint on his face in the video, indicative of blackface, a racist form of performance that became popular after the end of slavery in America.
Performers would paint their face brown or black, often with shoe polish, and exaggerate other facial features of black people while perpetuating stereotypes about the African race.
Police did not say the incident itself had any racist connotation. The photo the department provided shows the man approaching a white teller while wearing gloves, a white coat and a red beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-642-3725