1 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore Police say

Overnight shootings in Baltimore left one person dead and another critically injured, police said Saturday morning.

At 11:51 p.m. Friday, officers went to the 5600 block of Albanene Place in Northeast Baltimore after getting reports of a shooting there, police said. The officers found an unidentified male who had been shot multiple times in an alley, and on-scene medics pronounced him dead, police said.

Officials have not released the man’s name or age.

Later, at 4:06 a.m., officers went to the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue in Northeast Baltimore after receiving calls about a shooting and a car accident there, police said. The responding officers found a man inside of a car who had been shot in the head, police said.

Authorities took the 36-year-old man to a hospital where police say he is in critical but stable condition. The man’s name has not been released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about either shooting to call detectives at either 410-396-2100 or 410-396-2488.