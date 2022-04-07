As the federal trial of an ex-Baltimore police detective nears its end, here’s a look at the case so far

After four days of witness testimony, including explosive new details about the crimes of an ex-Baltimore police sergeant, former Detective Robert Hankard’s federal trial is nearing its end.

Prosecutors called a range of witnesses — convicted cops, current police officers, drug dealers, and an FBI agent — to try and prove their case against Hankard. He is charged with conspiracy to deprive people of their civil rights, conspiring to lie to a grand jury, lying to the grand jury and forging police records. Judge Catherine Blake sent the jury home for the weekend and lawyers on both sides will present their closing arguments Monday morning before the jury deliberates.

Advertisement

Hankard did not testify and his lawyers did not call any witnesses on his behalf.

At the center of the government’s case are three incidents.

Advertisement

The BB gun

Most of the pertinent witness testimony in Hankard’s trial focused on whether he helped former police Sgt. Keith Gladstone and former Detective Carmine Vignola plant a BB gun on a man former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins had run over with his car in March 2014. Gladstone and Vignola have both pleaded guilty to their roles in that case and both men testified against Hankard, saying he gave them the gun for Gladstone to plant.

Jenkins, the former leader of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for unrelated crimes.

In his grand jury testimony, Hankard said he got a call from Vignola asking if he had any toy or replica guns, and that he told him no. He said that was the only call he received and he tried to put it out of his mind. Phone records from the three men, obtained by investigators, tell a different story. Hankard, Vignola and Gladstone made multiple calls and texts to each other the night of the incident, and Gladstone also called Jenkins multiple times. Although their stories differed slightly, both Gladstone and Vignola testified they went to Hankard’s house and got the BB gun.

Recently released from prison, Vignola was subpoenaed to testify against Hankard, his former partner, and said he initially lied to investigators and the grand jury because he wanted to protect him.

“I don’t want to testify against Robert Hankard,” Vignola said.

The person Jenkins ran over, Demetric Simon, also testified about what happened. Simon is suing Hankard, Gladstone, Vignola, other involved officers and the Baltimore Police Department as a whole over what happened to him.

Former Baltimore Police Detective Robert Hankard arrives for court Thursday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Allegedly forged search warrant signature

In March of 2015, Hankard and other detectives arrested a man for selling drugs. They got a key from the person and searched the apartment he came out of.

Later, in his police report and his affidavit for a search warrant, Hankard wrote that detectives had not been inside the home. Police would later find heroin packaged for sale inside of the home.

Advertisement

Former Baltimore police Sgt. Joseph Landsman testified Thursday he didn’t sign off on those reports and claimed Hankard forged his signature on them and that Landsman had not read them. Had he read them, Landsman said, he wouldn’t have signed them because they weren’t accurate.

Vignola testified Wednesday it was “common practice” for members of that squad to sign reports for one another in order to get paperwork done faster.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

Rammy Barbari, one of Hankard’s defense attorneys, asked Landsman if it was common for him to allow other officers to sign off on reports for him.

“I’ve never told detective Hankard or any detective to sign for me,” Hankard said.

Another search warrant and planted drugs at the Motel 6

Prosecutors zeroed in on another time Hankard allegedly wrote a bad search warrant, this time about a drug arrest and seizure in September 2015 at a Motel 6 in Southwest Baltimore.

Hankard, Vignola, Gladstone and other members of BPD’s Cease Fire squad were targeting Douglas Brooks who had previously been convicted of selling heroin. Brooks was at the motel to meet a woman and to sell heroin, he testified.

Advertisement

When officers arrested Brooks, they arrested him in the parking lot near his truck. Vignola, Gladstone and Brooks testified there were no drugs in Brooks’ truck. When searching Brooks, officers found a motel room key and used it to open the room he rented. Inside, they found a large amount of heroin and a woman who they also arrested.

Gladstone testified he took some of the heroin and planted it in Brooks’ truck to make the arrest and search more legally sound.

Hankard, in his report, wrote there were drugs in Brooks’ truck. Hankard also wrote in his affidavit for a search warrant that police had not entered the motel room yet, which was a lie, according to prosecutors and testifying witnesses.