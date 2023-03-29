Authorities charge 33 people in sprawling West Baltimore drug case

Thirty-three people are facing felony conspiracy, gang and drug charges, and three are charged with attempted murder, after a 16-month investigation from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office and Baltimore Police Department.

The operation, a loose organization run by two would-be kingpins, controlled the ”open-air drug markets” at three intersections: West Baltimore Street and North Bentalou Street; South Calverton Road and Frederick Avenue; and South Franklintown Road and Hollins Street, according to the indictment.

Of the 33 indicted, 19 have been arrested and 10 were still in custody as of Tuesday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Authorities are searching for the remaining 14 individuals.

“As our city and state continues to grapple with overdose deaths and drug addiction we must dismantle these organizations that destroy neighborhoods through drug distribution,” Harrison said at a news conference Tuesday.

Through wiretaps, video surveillance and undercover drug buys, investigators seized nine firearms, cocaine, fentanyl and about $30,000 from the crews working three corners in West and Southwest Baltimore, Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

Ernest “Tydie” Hudson and James “Big Man” Brunson were the two leaders of the alleged operation, and both are charged with attempted murder in connection to a May 7, 2022 shooting which was captured on video, in addition to the drug and conspiracy charges, according to the indictment.

Keith “Drop” Miller is also charged with attempted murder in connection to a Dec. 19 shooting, which also was captured on video, according to the indictment.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the extensive police resources deployed in the western and southwestern district — the department’s 40-person Group Violence Unit was assigned to the investigation — shows how seriously his administration and law enforcement agencies are taking the issue of gun violence. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is expanding its Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) in that part of the city. The initiative aims to connect would-be offenders with employment and social services before they are arrested or further entangled in Baltimore’s criminal enterprises.

“We want you to change your life. We want you to stay alive,” Scott said, adding that consequences remain for those who remain in the game.

“We don’t want you to go to jail. But if you choose to do this, that’s what’s going to happen to you,” he said.

None of those indicted were offered services through GVRS because the investigation existed before the program began, but they will be offered services once their criminal cases have played out, officials said.

While the year is still young, shootings are on the decline in Baltimore City. Citywide, homicides and nonfatal shootings are down almost 25% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2022, according to data from the police department.

Investigations like the one revealed Tuesday are part of the reason, officials said, pointing to the sheer number of individuals the attorney general’s office was able to indict in one go.

The indictment, which is largely the same for each defendant, reveals rampant in-fighting and a power struggle within the alleged organization. Individuals would threaten to kill each other when there was suspicion someone was snitching to police or had miscounted that day’s drug proceeds — sometimes known as the “count.”

Oftentimes, members shared a small number of firearms, keeping them in the stash house (the place where the drugs are kept) until it was needed for enforcement.

Sometimes, according to the indictment, high-ranking members of the gang would go to court and pull records, looking for names to see who may be talking to police.

Snitching was such a concern that members of the gang wanted to put a hit out on people they thought had accused them of cooperating with police, according to the indictment.

On Nov. 5, the wiretap captured a conversation between Hudson and Brunson that discussed a police arrest of someone armed with a gun — the indictment does not say who — in their territory. Brunson told Hudson that the person police arrested accused them of being “rats,” the indictment says.

“I’m putting a money order on him, I want him flew to Shock Trauma,” Brunson allegedly said, according to the indictment.

The pair also was upset that more people were getting picked up for gun possession and not for attempted murder, according to the indictment.

On Dec. 27, the pair talked again, one of many conversations picked up on the wire. Still fearful of police surveillance, they discussed the possibility of putting their guns down and leaving the game altogether, the indictment said.

The two also fought against each other, with the indictment describing calls from February of this year where Brunson expressed concern Hudson has mishandled the count and was skimming money.

At one point, Brunson offered $5,000 for someone to shoot Hudson, according to the indictment.

Police, seemingly feeling the need to intervene, entered the stash house on Feb. 21 to “covertly” remove Brunson’s gun, which led to another round of bounties, this time for the alleged gun thief, according to the indictment.