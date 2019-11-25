A 14-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Southwest Baltimore on Friday night, according to Baltimore Police.
Police responded at approximately 7:10 p.m. to a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run in the 4300 block of Frederick Ave. in the Irvington neighborhood. Officers located an unconscious 14 year-old with injuries to his head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was crossing the 4300 block of Frederick Ave. when he was struck by a possible Chevy sedan that failed to stop, police said. The vehicle then fled the location heading westbound on Fredrick.
The Baltimore Police are asking the public to help in locating the vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2606.