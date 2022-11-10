U.S. Attorney Erek Barron to announce more Baltimore-based violence reduction initiatives

A group of state and federal law enforcement agencies will announce a new set of initiatives Thursday aimed at curbing violent crime in Baltimore, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron said.

A combination of different Maryland agencies will step up traffic enforcement and increase visibility on the major highways and arteries leading in and out of Baltimore city, with the Maryland State Police, the Baltimore County Police, Anne Arundel County Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police joining in, Barron said.

While more traffic enforcement, so long as it is constitutional, may lead to more drug and gun seizures, Barron told The Baltimore Sun in an exclusive interview, he hopes the increased visibility of law enforcement will serve as a deterrent.

“The constant, tragic loss of life should shock the conscience,” Barron, a former Democratic member of the House of Delegates, said. “Only as one team — all levels of law enforcement working with the community — will we get this violence under control. We must protect our city.”

Also on Thursday, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will publicly reveal an ongoing effort, begun at Barron’s request, to monitor people currently on probation in the city who have been deemed to be “at risk” of reoffending, he said.

DPSCS has identified hundreds of individuals in and around Baltimore and has formed eight teams to make unannounced home visits.

Each team includes a social worker, and efforts are made to try and connect the people, usually men, with social services in order to reduce recidivism, Barron said, adding that he personally has gone out on the visits.

A 2021 appointee of President Joe Biden, Barron has become increasingly more involved in crime prevention at the local level.

For example, homicides are not a federal crime, but Barron pays special attention to them. He keeps a chart of annual Baltimore homicide statistics in his office, using it as a background in video calls.

“This is not typically part of the job of the U.S. Attorney’s office, but somebody’s got to take responsibility and as the chief federal law enforcement officer, why not me,” Barron said.

Barron joined many of the same agencies, along with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, in August to announce other programs meant to curb violence and additional state funding for Barron’s office.

The efficacy of deterrence measures is difficult to quantify, Barron said, but he pointed to the number of homicides in September as evidence his strategies may have merit. Baltimore recorded 13 killings that month, the fewest in one month since 2015.

“What we’re doing is working,” Barron said.

Despite the September decrease, the city is still on pace to surpass its 2021 homicide total, according to figures from the Baltimore Police Department.

In calls to other agencies, including the Baltimore Police Department, Barron said he has tasked them with further reducing crime by year’s end.

“What can you give to the city of Baltimore that you’re not already doing?” he said.

This story may be updated.