She’s traveled the world on some of the FBI’s biggest cases. Now she’s running its Baltimore field office

Boone’s new role also puts her at the forefront of the city’s efforts to curb drug violence. The FBI, local law enforcement agencies and the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office recently announced a new “strike force” to investigate foreign drug suppliers that have flooded Baltimore with heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs for years. This summer, federal prosecutors announced sweeping indictments against 90 defendants, allegedly members of violent drug crews that authorities say were responsible for running guns and drugs across the city.