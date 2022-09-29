Baltimore doctors federally indicted for trying to pass information to Russians

A Baltimore anesthesiologist and her Army major husband were federally indicted Wednesday for a conspiracy to disclose health information to the Russian government to assist its war in Ukraine.

Dr. Anna Gabrielian and Jamie Lee Henry, who’s also a medical doctor, face eight counts, including for conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information. The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court.

Records at the Maryland Board of Physicians show Gabrielian and Henry’s primary practices are at Johns Hopkins Hospital, though the indictment says Henry is a staff internist stationed at Fort Bragg, an Army installation in North Carolina.

The indictment says the couple sought to pass federally protected medical information to an undercover FBI agent that Gabrielian believed worked at the Russian Embassy about patients at Fort Bragg and others, as well as provide information about U.S. medical capabilities in war conditions.

The indictment said Gabrielian told the agent she was “motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail.”

If convicted, the couple faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and a maximum of 10 years for each count of disclosing protected health information.

Gabrielian and Henry were scheduled to have initial appearances Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

This article will be updated.